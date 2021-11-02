Can You Watch the Sabres vs. Sharks Game on Comcast, Spectrum, or DIRECTV?

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres. Why can’t you stream the game with your cable or satellite subscription?

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres

If you subscribe to Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, or DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres games on MSG and NBC Sports California, but this game won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in the Bay Area, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.

The Sabres and Sharks will each have 7-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.