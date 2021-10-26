Can You Watch the San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators on DIRECTV Satellite or Comcast Cable?

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks. Why can’t you watch the game with on cable with Comcast or satellite with Dish or DIRECTV?

While DIRECTV and Comast normally lets you watch the most Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks games this season, because they that carry Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Bay Area, and NBC Sports California, they won’t carry tonight’s game. In fact, the game isn’t available on TV with cable or satellite, it is only available to stream.

That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Nashville and San Jose (and the Bay Area) without local blackouts.

Fortunately, you can watch the game on Hulu, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial, or with ESPN+ which is $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

The San Jose Sharks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Nashville Predators will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

