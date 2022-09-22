Can You Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Steelers/Browns with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Cleveland or Pittsburgh markets. For customers in Pittsburgh, you can watch it on WPXI (your local NBC affiliate) and in Cleveland, it is on WEWS (your local ABC affiliate).

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video moves forward following its regular-season debut and now travels to the Dawg Pound, as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns in an important AFC North matchup to set the stage for Week 3 of the NFL season.

TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show beginning at 7 PM, ET – gets viewers ready for the Steelers and Browns, breaking down the AFC North rivalry, and early-season importance of the game, from every angle. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league as well and gets fans ready for kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET. Here’s some top-level highlights for Thursday’s show:

Thursday Night Football Contributor Andrew Whitworth reports pregame from the Dawg Pound, Cleveland’s raucous fan section. Feature Reporter Taylor Rooks sits down with Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky, while Analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick showcases his conducting skills as he “helped” composer Pinar Toprak orchestrate the new Thursday Night Football anthem