Can You Watch “The Walking Dead” Final Season on Disney Plus?

After 10 seasons of battling zombies and wandering through the wilderness, the story of The Walking Dead all comes down to this. The flagship series’ final, expanded season will kick off with eight new episodes, the first of a massive 24-episode story arc that will bring the show’s decade-long successful run to conclusion.

But can you stream it with Disney+? In the U.S., the show is available on AMC, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

But throughout Europe, you’re in luck, you can watch “The Walking Dead” on Disney+.

The Walking Dead is available to stream with Star on Disney+. That means you can watch all 153 episodes, all in one place. You will also be able to stream the highly anticipated season 11 premiere and each new episode every week as they come out.

Can You Stream ‘The Walking Dead’ ‘For Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service. In Europe, Star on Disney+ is available for EUR8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

What Countries is ‘The Walking Dead’ Available with Star on Disney+?

You can stream ‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season in most countries throughout Europe, including:

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Portugal

Belgium

Luxembourg

Spain

Switzerland

Denmark

Norway

Finland

Sweden

When Are ‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes Released on Disney+?

New Episodes of “The Walking Dead” will be released every Monday starting on August 23rd.

What is ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week.