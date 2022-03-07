Can You Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on Hulu?

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. While Hulu doesn’t carry Bally Sports Ohio, can you watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs on Hulu?

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

While Hulu Live TV no longer carries Bally Sports RSNs, fortunately, they will carry the Blue Jackets/Maple Leafs. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Columbus and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.

The Blue Jackets will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the nearly ever Toronto Maple Leafs game is available on ESPN+ because it includes the NHL out-of-market package.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.