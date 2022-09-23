 Skip to Content
New York Yankees Boston Red Sox

Can You Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY. While the game is on [Apple TV+ $], can you watch Aaron Judge attempt to tie the AL home run record with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most Yankees games on YES Network or Red Sox games on NESN – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of Friday Night Baseball exclusively on Apple TV+, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.

Apple TV+ will carry Aaron Judge’s quest to pass Roger Maris for the AL’s single-season HR record against the Yankees bitter rival. To access the game, you can launch the Apple TV App and select it directly from there, after login with your Apple ID. Alternatively, you can click from MLB.TV to launch the Apple TV App.

The broadcast crew from Apple TV+ consists of Stephen Nelson (play-by-play) and another former outfielder, Hunter Pence (analyst), alongside Katie Nolan (analyst) and Heidi Watney (reporter). Games on Apple TV+ will be available in the following locations in addition to the United States: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, Korea and Mexico.

