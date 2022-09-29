Can You Watch Thursday Night Football: Bengals vs. Dolphins on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu has live sports, but do they have the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Dolphins?

Last season, you could watch every TNF matchup on Hulu because they carried NFL Network, but you won’t be able to during the 2022 NFL Season. That’s because starting with the 2022 season, every Thursday Night Football game is only available on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-Day Free Trial.

There is one exception though. If you’re looking to stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins on Hulu, you will be able to if you live in either of those local markets. If you live in Cincinnati, you can watch the game on WCPO (ABC in Cleveland) or WSFL (The CW in Miami) respectively.

Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

Fortunately though, if you do have a Hulu subscription, you will still get a ton of live football this season.

Hulu Live TV gets you the marquee games of ESPN and NBC and NFL Network. You’ll also get your local AFC games on CBS and NFC games on FOX. You can also add NFL RedZone for commercial-free, wall-to-wall whip around of all the action on Sunday afternoons. That add-on is the cheapest with Hulu ($10/month).

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

For the 2022 season, Hulu Live TV has some great features for NFL fans. This year they added an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, meaning you can select your favorite team and they will automatically record every game for you that air in your market.

On top of that, they also now include The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) at no extra charge, which means you can stream exclusive ESPN+ content like NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and their exclusive telecast of the Broncos vs. Jaguars on October 30th.

Live sports are supported on Web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.