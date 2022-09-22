Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on a Roku?

If you have a Roku device, you can watch almost every NFL game in the 2022 season. We’ll walk you through how to watch football throughout the week. You can watch almost everything with just two apps.

How to Download Streaming Apps for Your Roku

Simply navigate to the “Streaming Channels” and search for the apps you need to watch. Press OK to download the app you need.

Most Thursday games will be on Amazon Prime Video. You can download and start watching for free.

What Thursday Night Games Are Available?

Are There Other Ways to Watch Thursday Night Football?

The only way to watch a Thursday Night Football game beyond Prime Video is if the game airs in your local market. If you have an over-the-air antenna, that will help. Otherwise, you should try a live TV streaming service that offers the necessary channel.

Sunday day games air on CBS and Fox. Many fans prefer the commercial-free whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone. Sunday Night Football is always on NBC.

To see all of those channels, you should have a live TV streaming service.

All of these services offer an app for Roku. It’s worth grabbing fuboTV because you can watch it with a free trial.

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can have access to any games airing on your local CBS affiliate.

Sign up for Paramount+ on your Roku

First, subscribe to Paramount+ here.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month

On your Roku, add the Paramount+ channel, and:

Launch the channel on your Roku, and select “Sign Up.” Choose a subscription plan. Next, you’ll see the “Create Account” screen, which will be pre-populated with your Roku information. Select Next. Enter your Roku PIN. You’ll be returned to the Paramount+ homescreen, and can start streaming.

To watch Sunday Night Football on your Roku, you just need a streaming service above that offers NBC. You can also watch the games on Peacock.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month

To watch Monday Night Football in 2022, you’ll need ABC and ESPN. ESPN will carry all the games except one: the Sept. 19 Vikings at Eagles game will only be on ABC. Four games will be simulcast on both channels.

If you’d like to watch the 10 ManningCast games, you’ll need ESPN2, though four of those games will be shown on ESPN+.

Does NFL+ Work on a Roku?

Although you can download NFL+ to a Roku, you can’t use it to watch live games. NFL+ only allows users to watch live games on mobile devices.

Can You Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on a Roku?

Yes, you can watch all out-of-market games via NFL Sunday Ticket with your Roku, but you need to be a college student or someone living in an apartment or condo that cannot get a DirecTV Satellite signal. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can pick up Sunday Ticket for $73.49/month or $99/month.

Summary

Just start your football week with Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and then choose a great live TV streaming service like fuboTV to catch the action on Sundays and Mondays.