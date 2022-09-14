Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on NFL Network?

Starting in 2014, NFL Network was the home of Thursday Night Football. Over the course of the next 7 seasons, it also found a home being simulcast on CBS, NBC, FOX, Twitter, and Prime Video. But, starting with the 2022 season, if you want to watch Thursday Night Football, it won’t be available on NFL Network. So, how can you watch it?

During the 2022 season and beyond, beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on September 15th, all Thursday Night Football games will exclusively air on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

While games will be simulcast on broadcast TV in the local markets of teams playing, if you want to watch the nationally televised TNF, you will need Prime Video.

Will NFL Network Broadcast Any Games in 2022 Season?

During the 2022 season, NFL Network will have some exclusive games, including three of the four international games. They will air Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints from London on 10/2, New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers on 10/9, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich on 11/13. They will also air the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day].

If you want to stream TNF on Prime Video, you can watch it on your web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.