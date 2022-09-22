 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on PlayStation 4?

Ben Bowman

If you’re looking to watch Thursday Night Football from now on, you’ll find the games primarily on Prime Video. You can start watching with a generous 30-day free trial.

How to Download Streaming Apps for Your PS4

Select TV & Video from the content area, and then select the service you want to use. Select Download.

Thursday Night Football on PS4

Most Thursday games will be on Amazon Prime Video.

You can download the Prime Video app on the PS4. The Prime Video app is also available for PS5 and PS3.

Are There Other Ways to Watch Thursday Night Football?

The only way to watch a Thursday Night Football game beyond Prime Video is if the game airs in your local market. If you have an over-the-air antenna, that will help. Otherwise, you should try a live TV streaming service that offers the necessary channel.

What Games are Available?

Date Game Away OTA Home OTA Stream
9/22/2022 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns WPXI WEWS Amazon Prime Video
9/29/2022 Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals WSFL WCPO Amazon Prime Video
10/6/2022 Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos WRTV KMGH Amazon Prime Video
10/13/2022 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears WTTG WFLD Amazon Prime Video
10/20/2022 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals WDSU KSAZ Amazon Prime Video
10/27/2022 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WMAR WTVT Amazon Prime Video
11/3/2022 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans WTXF KRIV Amazon Prime Video
11/10/2022 Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers WAGA WSOC Amazon Prime Video
11/17/2022 Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers WTVF WITI/WGBA Amazon Prime Video
12/1/2022 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots WKBW WFXT Amazon Prime Video
12/8/2022 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams KTNV KTTV Amazon Prime Video
12/15/2022 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks KTVU KCPQ Amazon Prime Video
12/22/2022 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets WJAX WNYW Amazon Prime Video
12/29/2022 Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans KDFW WTVF Amazon Prime Video

What About Other NFL Games?

Sunday Football on PS4

Sunday day games air on CBS and Fox. Many fans prefer the commercial-free whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone. Sunday Night Football is always on NBC.

To see all of those channels, you should have a live TV streaming service.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11

Of the services that offer these channels, only Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV are the only apps available on PS4. You may as well grab Hulu Live TV, since that also gives you free Disney+ and ESPN+. (You’ll be able to watch Hulu Live TV, Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+ on your PlayStation 4.)

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can have access to any games airing on your local CBS affiliate, but Paramount+ is not compatible with PlayStation 4. The workaround is to download Amazon Prime Video and subscribe to Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel - that will let you watch your local CBS station on a PS4.

To watch Sunday Night Football on your PS4, you can watch NBC via Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, or you can watch the games on Peacock (available on PS4)

Monday Night Football on PS4

To watch Monday Night Football in 2022, you’ll need ABC and ESPN. ESPN will carry all the games except one: the Sept. 19 Vikings at Eagles game will only be on ABC. Four games will be simulcast on both channels.

Again, Hulu Live TV probably makes the most sense for PS4 owners, though you could also use YouTube TV.

If you’d like to watch the 10 ManningCast games, you’ll need ESPN2, though four of those games will be shown on ESPN+.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -

Does NFL+ Work on PS4?

No. NFL+ does not work on PS4. That service only allows users to watch live games on mobile devices.

