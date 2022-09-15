Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on Sling TV?
While in the past, most Thursday Night Football games aired across FOX and NFL Network, they won’t starting with tonight’s first telecast of the 2022 season.
For most people, in order to stream tonight’s [Los Angles Chargers] and Kansas City Chiefs game, it is only available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can get with a 30-Day Free Trial. But, can you stream on Sling TV?
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video
Unlike last season, Thursday Night Football won’t simulcast on FOX and NFL Network. There is one exception however. If you live in the regular broadcast area of the teams involved, the games will also air on a local broadcast affiliate (which will be different depending on the week).
For the opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, it will be available on KSHB and KTTV respectively. While Sling TV carries KTTV (FOX in Los Angeles), they don’t carry KSHB (NBC in Kansas City).
Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.
What NFL Games Can You Watch with Sling?
With Sling TV, you can watch NFL games that are on ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.
To access NBC, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $17.50 For Your First Month. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11 (currently $5.50 for your first month), meaning you can get all that for just $23 For Your First Month.
Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets. A full list is below.
You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more. While Sling TV doesn’t carry NFL on CBS, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
Prime Video 2022 TV Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Sept. 15
|8:15 EDT
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Sept. 22
|8:15 EDT
|Steelers at Browns
|Sept. 29
|8:15 EDT
|Dolphins at Bengals
|Oct. 6
|8:15 EDT
|Colts at Broncos
|Oct. 13
|8:15 EDT
|Commanders at Bears
|Oct. 20
|8:15 EDT
|Saints at Cardinals
|Oct. 27
|8:15 EDT
|Ravens at Buccaneers
|Nov. 3
|8:15 EDT
|Eagles at Texans
|Nov. 10
|8:15 EST
|Falcons at Panthers
|Nov. 17
|8:15 EST
|Titans at Packers
|Dec. 1
|8:15 EST
|Bills at Patriots
|Dec. 8
|8:15 EST
|Raiders at Rams
|Dec. 15
|8:15 EST
|49ers at Seahawks
|Dec. 22
|8:15 EST
|Jaguars at Jets
|Dec. 29
|8:15 EST
|Cowboys at Titans
How Can I Stream Thursday Night Football on NFL Network?
While they will air exclusive games later this season, particularly international games from London and Munich, they don’t have any TNF games.
Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $17.50 for your First Month.
With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.