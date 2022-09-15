 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

While in the past, most Thursday Night Football games aired across FOX and NFL Network, they won’t starting with tonight’s first telecast of the 2022 season.

For most people, in order to stream tonight’s [Los Angles Chargers] and Kansas City Chiefs game, it is only available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can get with a 30-Day Free Trial. But, can you stream on Sling TV?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Unlike last season, Thursday Night Football won’t simulcast on FOX and NFL Network. There is one exception however. If you live in the regular broadcast area of the teams involved, the games will also air on a local broadcast affiliate (which will be different depending on the week).

For the opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, it will be available on KSHB and KTTV respectively. While Sling TV carries KTTV (FOX in Los Angeles), they don’t carry KSHB (NBC in Kansas City).

Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

What NFL Games Can You Watch with Sling?

With Sling TV, you can watch NFL games that are on ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

To access NBC, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $17.50 For Your First Month. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11 (currently $5.50 for your first month), meaning you can get all that for just $23 For Your First Month.

Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets. A full list is below.

You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more. While Sling TV doesn’t carry NFL on CBS, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11

Prime Video 2022 TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup
Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs
Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns
Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals
Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos
Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears
Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals
Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers
Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans
Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers
Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers
Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots
Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams
Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks
Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets
Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

How Can I Stream Thursday Night Football on NFL Network?

While they will air exclusive games later this season, particularly international games from London and Munich, they don’t have any TNF games.

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $17.50 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

