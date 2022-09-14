Can You Watch Thursday Night Football with fuboTV?

You might be used to Thursday Night Football airing on NFL Network, but if you’re looking to stream tonight’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game, it is only available on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial. But, is there a way you can stream it on fuboTV?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Unlike last season, Thursday Night Football won’t simulcast on FOX and NFL Network. There is one exception however. If you live in the regular broadcast area of the teams involved, the games will also air on a local broadcast affiliate (which will be different depending on the week).

For the September 15th game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, it will be available on KSHB and KTTV respectively in their markets, which are both available fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

Even if you can’t watch Thursday Night Football with fubo, it has a ton of live games for NFL Fans.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Pro Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.

One the best features of fuboTV for NFL Fans is on their Apple TV app, you can have 4 different games playing in a quad-box at the same time.