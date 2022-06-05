Can You Watch Tigers at Yankees MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. . If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigerss with your cable or satellite subscription?

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers games on YES Network and Bally Sports Detroit.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. Starting with this week’s game, you will only be able to watch it with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Aaron Judge and the first-place New York Yankees host Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers from Yankee Stadium on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Jack Morris (Tigers analyst) and John Flaherty (Yankees analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.