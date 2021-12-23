Can You Watch Titans vs. 49ers on Amazon Prime Video?

Earlier in the season, some Thursday Night Football games were only available on NFL Network. However, for the rest of the 2021 season, including the game between the Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers, you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How Can I Stream Titans/49ers?

Fortunately, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Chiefs/Chargers game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on FOX and NFL Network, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

NFL Network will carry a few exclusive Saturday games, including the two matchups this weekend.

Starting next season, however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.