Can You Watch Titans vs. Bengals Playoff Game with Amazon Prime Video?
While most CBS games aren’t available on Amazon Prime Video, can you stream the Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals game with the streaming service? While last week’s 49ers/Cowboys game was available on CBS Prime Video, the Titans/Bengals won’t. So how can you stream this AFC Divisional Playoff matchup?
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+
How Can I Stream Titans/Bengals?
Fortunately, if you don’t have a TV subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Titans/Bengals game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will be on CBS, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount+, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL playoff games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).
The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. While Sling doesn’t carry CBS games, it doesn’t carry those on NBC and FOX in select markets.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11