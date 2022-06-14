Can You Watch TNT on FuboTV? Where to Watch the Channel

Sports fans flock to fuboTV for its excellent lineup of channels and sports-friendly viewing features. But if you’re looking for TNT, you won’t find it on fuboTV. The so-called “Turner” channels are not available.

Which Live TV Streaming Services Offer TNT?

Today, four live TV streaming services carry TNT: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. You can start watching with a free trial.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

You will not find TNT on fuboTV or Philo.

How Do Other Services Compare to FuboTV?

In terms of price, there’s very little difference between these services. DIRECTV STREAM offers superior Regional Sports Networks, and Hulu Live TV includes free Disney+ and ESPN+. The service you choose will depend on how much you want to pay and which channels you need. Consult our Service Matchmaker to be sure you choose a service that fits your needs.

Why Might You Want FuboTV, Even Without TNT?

FuboTV’s base backage offers access to NFL Network.

For $11/month, you can add Sports Plus to fuboTV for MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

When it comes to regional sports, fuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

For college sports, fuboTV provides ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

FuboTV also offers great features like included 4K with the Elite plan, a multiview feature so you can see multiple channels at once, and a fanview option so you can see stats alongside the games you’re watching.

While fuboTV has a lot to offer, the lack of TNT may be a dealbreaker. If that’s the case, we recommend trying DIRECTV STREAM to see if that works best for you.