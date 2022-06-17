Can You Watch WWE Smackdown on Peacock?

In 2021, Peacock became the official of home WWE Network, which meant that you could stream PPV events with a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra charge. While WWE Network includes re-runs of WWE Smackdown, can you stream it live on Peacock?

How to Watch Vince McMahon on ‘WWE Smackdown’

When: Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Unlike PPV events, which come with your Peacock subscription, you can’t stream WWE Smackdown on Peacock Premium. That’s because the weekly event airs on FOX at 8pm ET. If you want to stream it live you will need a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service, like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

Additionally, if you want to watch WWE Raw, which airs Monday Nights, you will need access to USA Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

You can stream both FOX and USA Network with a subscription to Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

In 2019, Fox announced a five-year deal, $1 billion deal to bring WWE: SmackDown to the network and a move back to Friday nights.

How to Stream ‘WWE Smackdown’ Appearance for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “WWE Smackdown” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

