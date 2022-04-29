Can You Watch Yankees at Royals Friday Night Baseball Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, why can’t you watch the New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals with your cable or satellite subscription?

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most New York Yankees games on YES Network and Kansas City Royals games on Bally Sports Kansas City.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~50 games that will be airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the Apple TV App. Both the Yankees and Royals will have at least two games televised on Apple TV+.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Friday Night Baseball with Apple TV+?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.