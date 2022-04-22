Can You Watch Yankees vs. Guardians Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians. If you live in New York, why can’t you watch this Yankees game with Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV?

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most New York Yankees games on YES Network. However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial in the Prime Video App.

During the 2022 MLB season, 21 New York Yankees games—including 19 Friday night games—will stream exclusively on Prime Video, available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Those who live outside of those markets can stream the game with MLB.TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In addition to exclusive coverage, Yankees games this season will again feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information for fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV.

This season, YES’ play-by-play announcer Michael Kay will be behind the mic for Prime Video’s Yankees in-game coverage. Kay will be joined by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Carlos Beltran, John Flaherty, and Cameron Maybin.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Yankees Games with Amazon Prime Video?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes, iOS, and Android. You can also stream it on your browser on the Prime Video website.