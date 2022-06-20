Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on DIRECTV STREAM? Where to Stream Every Episode of the Hit Show

“Yellowstone” has become the most popular show on television. The high-stakes drama of the Dutton family keeps unfolding season after deadly season. But is “Yellowstone” on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you have DIRECTV STREAM, your subscription includes 35 of the top 35 cable channels. It also includes Paramount Network, where you’ll see all the new episodes of “Yellowstone.”

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

How to Watch All Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers should set up a DVR recording of “Yellowstone” so you don’t miss any new episodes. Occasionally, Paramount Network will run a marathon of every episode of the show, and your DVR will record them and hold them for 90 days.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the older seasons on DIRECTV STREAM without a marathon - they’re not available on demand unless you subscribe to Peacock.

What Are Other Ways to Stream ‘Yellowstone’?

If you want to catch the new episodes and the next marathon, just grab a subscription to any of these live streaming services that offer Paramount Network and a DVR.

Where Can You Watch Older Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

There’s only one streaming service that offers the “Yellowstone” library on demand. That’s Peacock. Subscribers also get access to WWE events, Premier League, and original shows like “Bel-Air,” “Girls5Eva,” and “Rutherford Falls.”

Where Can You Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Shows?

If you like watching the family of ranchers, there’s more in store. “Yellowstone” has several prequel series in the works. “1883” was the first, and it’s available only on Paramount+. Future spinoffs will include “1932” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” starring David Oyelowo. Those shows will be Paramount+ exclusives - they will not be available on the live Paramount Network or Peacock.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SUMMER.