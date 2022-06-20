 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on FuboTV? Where to Stream Every Episode of the Hit Show

Ben Bowman

“Yellowstone” has become the most popular show on television. The high-stakes drama of the Dutton family keeps unfolding season after deadly season. But is “Yellowstone” on fuboTV?

If you have fuboTV, your subscription includes 27 of the top 35 cable channels. It also includes Paramount Network, where you’ll see all the new episodes of “Yellowstone.”

How to Watch All Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ on FuboTV

FuboTV subscribers should set up a DVR recording of “Yellowstone” so you don’t miss any new episodes. Occasionally, Paramount Network will run a marathon of every episode of the show, and your DVR will record them and hold them as long as you stay under the 1,000-hour limit.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the older seasons on fuboTV without a marathon - they’re not available on demand unless you subscribe to Peacock.

What Are Other Ways to Stream ‘Yellowstone’?

If you want to catch the new episodes and the next marathon, just grab a subscription to any of these live streaming services that offer Paramount Network and a DVR.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6

Where Can You Watch Older Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

There’s only one streaming service that offers the “Yellowstone” library on demand. That’s Peacock. Subscribers also get access to WWE events, Premier League, and original shows like “Bel-Air,” “Girls5Eva,” and “Rutherford Falls.”

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

Where Can You Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Shows?

If you like watching the family of ranchers, there’s more in store. “Yellowstone” has several prequel series in the works. “1883” was the first, and it’s available only on Paramount+. Future spinoffs will include “1932” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” starring David Oyelowo. Those shows will be Paramount+ exclusives - they will not be available on the live Paramount Network or Peacock.

1883

December 19, 2021

Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

