Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on HBO Max? Where to Stream Every Episode of the Hit Show

“Yellowstone” has become the most popular show on television. The high-stakes drama of the Dutton family keeps unfolding season after deadly season. But is “Yellowstone” on HBO Max?

Sadly, you won’t find “Yellowstone” on HBO Max. To see new episodes of the series, you’ll need to access a live TV streaming service that carries Paramount Network.

How to Watch All Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ on a Live TV Streaming Service

Once you’ve decided on your live TV streaming service, subscribers should set up a DVR recording of “Yellowstone” so you don’t miss any new episodes. Occasionally, Paramount Network will run a marathon of every episode of the show, and your DVR will record them.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the older seasons on DIRECTV STREAM without a marathon - they’re not available on demand unless you subscribe to Peacock.

Where Can You Watch Older Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

There’s only one streaming service that offers the “Yellowstone” library on demand. That’s Peacock. Subscribers also get access to WWE events, Premier League, and original shows like “Bel-Air,” “Girls5Eva,” and “Rutherford Falls.”

Where Can You Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Shows?

If you like watching the family of ranchers, there’s more in store. “Yellowstone” has several prequel series in the works. “1883” was the first, and it’s available only on Paramount+. Future spinoffs will include “1932” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” starring David Oyelowo. Those shows will be Paramount+ exclusives - they will not be available on the live Paramount Network or Peacock.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SUMMER.

1883 December 19, 2021 Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

What HBO Shows Are Most Like ‘Yellowstone’?

If you’re looking for a mix of compelling characters, deadly consequences, and twisting storylines, HBO Max is your best choice. Here are some titles that might hit the mark for you.