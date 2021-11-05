Can You Watch Yellowstone Season 4 on Peacock?

“Yellowstone” is a fan-favorite drama starring Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly. You can view the first three seasons of the show on Peacock, but what about the new season - Season 4?

Season 4 won’t be available on Peacock until roughly three months after the entire season ends on Paramount Network. So Season 4 won’t be streaming on-demand until late March 2022.

If you’d like to see the new season that starts Sunday, November 7th, episodes will be available on the Paramount Network (importantly, not Paramount+). You’ll need a live TV streaming service to see the new episodes.

Can You Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 For Free?

Yes, you can watch Season 4 with a subscription to Philo, which gives you a 7-day free trial. After that, the service is only $25 a month for more than 60 channels.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

What is Coming to Paramount+?

Paramount is creating a “Yellowstone” prequel series specifically for Paramount+. The company is also paying series creator Taylor Sheridan to create a new Paramount+ exclusive: “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner. So if you are willing to wait, Paramount+ will soon be home to a variety of similar content. If you are not, Philo has you covered for the new episodes, while Peacock is your home for Seasons 1-3.