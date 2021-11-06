Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere on Paramount Plus?

When “Yellowstone” returns this Sunday, November 7 to Paramount Network – will you also be able to stream it on Paramount+?

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

While the show will be airing on Paramount Network, which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, it won’t be on Paramount+. That’s because ViacomCBS decided to license the streaming rights to the show to Peacock instead.

But, you won’t be able to stream it on Peacock right away either. While you can stream the first three season of Yellowstone on-demand with Peacock, Season 4 won’t be available for a while.

While they haven’t released the exact date it will come to Peacock, season 3 appeared on the service about three months after the season ended. That means that Season 4 will be added to Peacock around March 2022.

So if you want to watch Yellowstone Season 4 right now, what should you do? You will need Paramount Network, which is only available with a Live TV Streaming Service. Fortunately, there are many ways to watch it, including with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and others.

For the next two weeks, Sling TV is including Paramount Network at no extra charge (normally $6 add-on). They are running a limited time promotion where you can get your first month for just $10.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.