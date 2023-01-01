Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Finale on Peacock?

While you can watch the first four seasons of “Yellowstone” on Peacock, can you watch Season 5 when it wraps up its Midseason Finale on Sunday, January 1st, 2023?

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Mid-Season Finale

When: Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

While you can watch every episode through season 4 on Peacock, season five won’t be available on the streaming service just yet. That’s because new episodes available on Paramount Network, which is only available with a Live TV Streaming Service. Fortunately, there are many ways to watch it, including with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and others.

So When Will Season 5 of Yellowstone Be Available on Peacock?

If you would like to stream seasons 1-4 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. While they haven’t released the exact date it will come to Peacock, season 4 appeared on the service about three months after the season ended. That means that Season 5 will be added to Peacock around March 2023.

But, since Season 5 is split up in two parts, it’s possible that it won’t come to Peacock until later in 2023?

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.