Can You Watch Yellowstone Season 5 on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone”, the fan-favorite drama starring Kevin Costner, is returning for its fifth season on Sunday, November 12th. While the series will air on Paramount Network, will it also be available on Paramount+?

Unless something changes, “Yellowstone” will never be available on Paramount+. While new episodes appear on Paramount Network, when season 5 finishes airing, the episodes will be available on-demand on Peacock, not Paramount+. We expect Season 5 to come to Peacock around March 2023.

If you’d like to see the new season that starts Sunday, November 12th, episodes will be available on the Paramount Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Can You Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 For Free?

Yes, you can watch Season 5 with a subscription to Philo, which gives you a 7-day free trial. After that, the service is only $25 a month for more than 60 channels. It is also available on Sling TV, which has 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

What is Yellowstone Content is Available on Paramount+?

While Yellowstone isn’t available on Paramount+, they do carry Yellowstone prequel “1883.” They also will be debuting “Tulsa King,” from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan on Sunday, and carry his other series “Mayors of Kingstown.”

