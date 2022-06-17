Canceling a Streaming Service to Save Money? What You Need to Know About Netflix, Hulu, and More

Your dollar isn’t stretching as far as it used to these days. Inflation, gas prices, and soaring costs are hitting every wallet around the globe. As you review your entertainment budget, your streaming services might be one of the first things you cut. If you choose to proceed, here’s what you need to know about each service and its cancellation policies.

Netflix Cancellation: What Happens?

If you cancel with time left in your billing period, you can still use your Netflix account until it stops automatically at the end of the billing period.

Netflix keeps your Viewing Activity for 10 months after your account closes, so it will be available if you restart within that time. Also available for 10 months are:

Your recommendations

Ratings

Account details

Gameplay history

Game saves (as long as the game and game data wasn’t deleted from your device)

Hulu Cancellation: What Happens?

Yes, you can cancel Hulu, but the service also allows you to pause your subscription for a time. When you pause your subscription, it takes effect on the first day of your next billing cycle. You can choose to have your subscription resume up to 12 weeks later.

HBO Max Cancellation: What Happens?

Remember, you need to cancel where you subscribed, so if your subscription is part of your Hulu or YouTube TV subscription, you’ll need to access your account there to adjust your account.

HBO Max does save your favorites even after cancellation, but the duration of that is not outlined on their website.

Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ Cancellation: What Happens?

Canceling any of these services is straightforward, and you can restart at a later time. If you resume your subscription, your user profiles should remain.

Disney Bundle Cancellation: What Happens?

If you’re billed for the Disney Bundle by Disney, you can cancel your Bundle subscription directly from your Disney+ account page.

If you’re billed for the Disney Bundle by Hulu, you can cancel your Bundle subscription from your Hulu account page.

Amazon Prime Video Cancellation: What Happens?

If you choose to pull the plug on Prime, remember that cancellation will impact any Prime Video channels you may have, so be sure to set those up elsewhere before cutting off Prime.

While there’s no explicit language about Prime retaining user profiles or watch history, Amazon is notorious for holding onto your data, so you should expect everything to remain in place if you choose to return.

YouTube TV Cancellation: What Happens?

While you can simply cancel YouTube TV, it might make more sense to pause your subscription. YouTube TV allows you to pause for a whopping 24 weeks. As long as you pause, your DVR recordings, channel preferences, and profiles will be saved. Remember that your 9-month limit remains, however, so some DVR recordings may expire in your absence.

FuboTV Cancellation: What Happens?

While you can outright cancel, fuboTV allows you to pause your subscription up to three months. Recordings, favorites, and other personal settings will remain saved during your pause.

DIRECTV STREAM Cancellation: What Happens?

Unlike its competitors, DIRECTV STREAM does not offer an option to pause the subscription. You can downgrade your package, however. That’s a good option if you subscribed for an RSN that might feel flat during a particular sport’s offseason.

Philo Cancellation: What Happens?

Philo only allows a traditional cancellation, without the option to pause.