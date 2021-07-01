Canceling fuboTV After Dropping A&E, Lifetime, & History Channel? 4 Best Alternatives to Stream A+E Networks

Today, fuboTV announced that they would be dropping A+E Networks including A&E, History Channel, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movie Network.

If you are looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, that still carry A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime, you have plenty of options. The cheapest option is Philo, which includes those channels for just $25 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you still want live sports, Sling offers those channels in Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($35). For a limited time, you can get your first month for just $10, plus a $10 Amazon Gift Card .

If you’re looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of four alternatives for fuboTV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

4 Alternatives to Stream A&E, History, & Lifetime

1. Sling Orange + Blue ($35, $10 First Month)

Sling TV offers A&E, History, Lifetime, and Vice TV in both their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($35).

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. If you want FYI and Lifetime Movie Network, they are part of their $6 “Lifestyle” Extra Pack.

In addition to channels from A+E, if you choose Sling Orange + Blue ($50), you’ll get AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain Hallmark Channel. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $6 Extra packs.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network (which fuboTV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($10).

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or access Locast, which is now integrated into the Sling guide.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

2. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your fuboTV plan. In addition to channels from A+E like A&E, History and Lifetime, you’ll get channels from AMC, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc.), and Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose Bravo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

3. Hulu + Live TV ($65)

Hulu Live TV is the only big bundle that includes A+E Networks like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels, including your local RSN like NBC Sports Boston. The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than YouTube TV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they will include NFL Network in their base plan next month.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

4. AT&T TV ($69.99)

To get A+E Networks, AT&T TV is $5 more expensive fuboTV. The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than fuboTV.

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll lose No Channels.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to 20 Simultaneous Streams (at-home) and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

