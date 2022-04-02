Canceling fuboTV After Latest Price Hike? 5 Best Alternatives to Stream Live TV

Today, fuboTV announced that they would be dropping their Fubo Starter plan for all existing subscribers. That means those currently paying $64.99 a month would be migrated to their Pro plan and see the price of their service increase by $5 to $69.99.

Those migrating to the Pro Plan will now get a 1,000 Hour DVR (up from 250) and now includes 10 simultaneous at-home streams.

If you’re looking for cheaper alternatives with live sports, Sling offers top national sports channels channels in Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($35). For a limited time, you can get your $10 OFF your first month.

If you want the most comprehensive cable alternative, you can get DIRECTV STREAM for $69.99 a month. For a limited time, you can get $10 off your first three months, plus free premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and Epix included.

If you upgrade to the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan ($89.99), you will even get some Regional Sports Networks like Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, MASN, and Altitude, that fuboTV doesn’t offer.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you’re looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of four alternatives for fuboTV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

5 Alternatives to fuboTV to Stream Live TV

1. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)

DIRECTV STREAM has more Top Cable channels than any other service. In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

One of the biggest benefits is that they also carry Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, NESN, Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet, ROOT Sports, and NBC Sports RSNs (except Philadelphia). In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get for their $89.99 Choice Plan.

The biggest downside is that they don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone. If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

They recently added an Unlimited DVR and you can stream it on Unlimited Devices at home at the same time.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes Unlimited Simultaneous Streams (at-home) and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

2. Sling Orange + Blue ($50, $40 First Month)

For $50 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV. You’ll lose Regional Sports Networks and Sling TV only offers FOX and NBC in select markets.

In order to get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV (which YouTube TV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($11), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 200 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $77.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Hulu Live TV also increased the price of their service to $69.99 a month, but now includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. They also will be including an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, as part of their base plan starting in April.

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. The service carries more ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than fuboTV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to fuboTV you’ll lose AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t carry MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they do include NFL Network in their base plan.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR (for all subscribers starting on April 13) Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

Free Trial $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

4. YouTube TV ($64.99)

YouTube TV is the lone remaining Live TV Streaming Service at $64.99 a month.

With the service, you’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. Unlike fuboTV though they are missing RSNs in most markets. While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t have MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports.

YouTube TV carries all the Top Cable channels on fuboTV, but you will also gain Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

The biggest benefit though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your fuboTV plan. In addition to channels from A+E like A&E, History and Lifetime, you’ll get channels from AMC, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc.), and Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose Bravo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

