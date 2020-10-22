Canceling Hulu + Live TV After Dropping Fox Sports RSNs? 6 Best Alternatives to Switch from Hulu + Live TV

This morning, Hulu Live TV announced that they would be dropping Fox Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network tomorrow (October 23rd).

If you are looking for other alternatives to Hulu Live TV, that still carry Fox Sports RSNs, well you only have one option: AT&T TV NOW, which is $25 more expensive, since it requires their $79.99 Max Plan.

However, if you’re willing to give up Fox Sports RSNs, especially since there won’t be any live NBA, NHL, or MLB games on them until early next year, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of six alternatives for Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

1. AT&T TV NOW ($80)

If you want Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your only option is AT&T TV NOW. The service is $25 more expensive Hulu + Live TV, since it requires their $79.99 Max plan. The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates then Hulu + Live TV, but not all of them.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV you’ll gain BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1, but you’ll lose A&E, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TLC, and Travel Channel.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Cloud DVR Includes 500 Hour DVR. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

2. fuboTV ($60)

fuboTV recently added Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo in August.

With the additions, they include 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels. But, they are also without Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, which were dropped in January.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $5 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

For those in New York, Boston, and Houston, they are one of the only streaming services that offer MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NESN.

They offer a $5 upgrade to their Family Plan, which includes 250 Hour DVR and Third Simultaneous Stream.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 30 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 500 Hours, plus a third stream for $5. Max Streams The service includes 2 Simultaneous Streams, but you can add a Third Stream, along with a 250 Hour DVR for $5.

3. Philo ($20)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your Hulu Live TV plan. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to Hulu Live TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

4. YouTube TV ($65)

For $65 you’ll get 31 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. Just like Hulu though, they dropped Fox Sports RSNs earlier this month, after losing YES Network earlier this year.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose A&E, History, and Lifetime, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

They recently added NFL Network, as well as a new Sports Plus ($11) add-on, which included NFL RedZone.

The biggest gain though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Sling Orange + Blue ($45)

For $45 you’ll get 28 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

However, just like Hulu + Live TV they no longer carry Fox Sports RSNs, which used to be on their Sling Blue plan.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior and FXX in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $5 each, or $10 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($10), which also includes NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 50 Hour DVR for $25. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for a bit more ($70) as Hulu Live TV.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 10 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 50 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

Sign Up $30+ / month sling.com Get $10 OFF Your First Month & Showtime, STARZ, & EPIX For Free For 30 Days.

6. Vidgo ($40)

Vidgo isn’t as polished as Hulu Live TV, but is $15 cheaper and includes many of the same channels. For just $40 a month, you’ll get 23 channels Top Cable Channels, ABC & FOX in select markets, NFL Network, and many college sports networks.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. They also include NFL Network — and you can get NFL RedZone for just $10 more as part of their Plus plan.

Cloud DVR No DVR. Coming Soon. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

7-Day Free Trial $40+ / month vidgo.com For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your Next 3 Months.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports