Canceling Hulu + Live TV After Price Hike? 7 Alternatives to Switch from Hulu + Live TV

This afternoon, Hulu Live TV announced that they would be raising the price of the service from $54.99 to $64.99 on December 18th.

If you are looking for other alternatives to Hulu + Live TV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of seven alternatives for Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

1. fuboTV ($60)

fuboTV recently added Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo in August.

With the additions, they include 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, missing only those from WarnerMedia like CNN, TBS, and TNT.

For those in New York, Boston, Houston, and Pittsburgh they are one of the only streaming services that offer MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NESN, and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (in January). But, they are also without Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, which were dropped in January.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $5 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

They offer a $5 upgrade to their Family Plan, which includes 250 Hour DVR and Third Simultaneous Stream.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 30 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 250 Hours, plus a third stream for $5. Max Streams The service includes 2 Simultaneous Streams, but you can add a Third Stream, along with a 250 Hour DVR for $5.

2. Philo ($20)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your Hulu Live TV plan. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to Hulu Live TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams. They don’t have local channels, so you will either need an OTA antenna or Locast for that.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

3. Sling Orange + Blue ($45)

For $45 you’ll get 28 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. For a limited time, when you subscribe, you will get your second month of service free.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior and FXX in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $5 each, or $10 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($10), which also includes NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 50 Hour DVR for $25. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for a bit more ($70) as Hulu Live TV.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 10 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 50 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

4. AT&T TV NOW ($80)

If you want Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your only option is AT&T TV NOW. The service is $15 more expensive Hulu + Live TV, since it requires their $79.99 Max plan. The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates then Hulu + Live TV, but not all of them.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv, but you’ll lose Travel Channel.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Cloud DVR Includes 500 Hour DVR. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. YouTube TV ($65)

For $65 you’ll get 31 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. Just like Hulu though, they dropped Fox Sports RSNs earlier this month, after losing YES Network earlier this year.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose A&E, History, and Lifetime, but you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

They recently added NFL Network, as well as a new Sports Plus ($11) add-on, which included NFL RedZone.

The biggest gain though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

6. T-Mobile TVision Live ($50)

T-Mobile just launched their own live streaming services: TVision Vibe ($10) and TVision Live ($40+).

If you subscribe to both ($50), you’ll get most of the channels you get on Hulu Live TV.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll gain AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv, while you’ll lose channels like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

In terms of sports, you will be able to get NBC Sports RSNs and NFL Network as part of TVision Live+ ($50), as well as NFL RedZone as part of TVision Live Zone ($60).

TVision only carries FOX, NBC, and ABC, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 100 Hour DVR Max Streams Includes up to 3 Streams

7. Vidgo ($40)

Vidgo isn’t as polished as Hulu Live TV, but is $15 cheaper and includes many of the same channels. For just $40 a month, you’ll get 23 channels Top Cable Channels, ABC & FOX in select markets, NFL Network, and many college sports networks.

In comparison to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain BET, Comedy Central, Hallmark, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. They also include NFL Network — and you can get NFL RedZone for just $10 more as part of their Plus plan.

Cloud DVR No DVR. Coming Soon. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

