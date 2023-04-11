Canceling Vidgo After Price Hike? 5 Best Alternatives for Live TV Streaming

Vidgo just raised its prices by $5 on each tier, going up to $69.99 for the Plus version, and $84.99 for the Premium level. Given Vidgo’s limited channels and features, there are significantly better options for people looking to stream live TV. We’ll spotlight your best alternatives.

5 Alternatives to Vidgo to Stream Live TV

1. DIRECTV STREAM ($74.99)

DIRECTV STREAM has more Top Cable channels than any other service. Unlike Vidgo, you’ll gain AMC, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, USA Network, and WE tv.

One of the biggest benefits is that they also carry Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, NESN, Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet, ROOT Sports, and NBC Sports RSNs (except Philadelphia). In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get their $99.99 Choice Plan.

The biggest downside is that they don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone. If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Users will get an Unlimited DVR and you can stream it on Unlimited Devices at home at the same time.

2. Sling TV ($40)

You can jump into Sling TV for as little as $40, but there’s a ton of flexibility to scale up. For $55 you’ll get 27 of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

By switching from Vidgo, you’ll gain AMC, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

You can also get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV. Just add the Sports Extra pack ($11), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 200 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $77.

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Maybe the best value in all of streaming, Hulu Live TV includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. This means you’ll get Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+ for free.

The plan includes an unlimited DVR that can save your recordings for 90 days.

You’ll get 33 of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

When you switch to Hulu Live TV from Vidgo, you’ll gain Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t carry MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they do include NFL Network in their base plan.

4. YouTube TV ($72.99)

YouTube TV is a very popular live TV streaming service with a great user interface. Unlike Vidgo, you’ll gain AMC, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, USA Network, and WE tv.

With the service, you’ll get 32 of the 35 Top Cable Channels. While they carry NBC Sports RSNs, they don’t have MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports.

The biggest benefit though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

5. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 of the 35 most popular channels.

By swapping Vidgo for Philo, you’ll gain AMC and WE tv.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

