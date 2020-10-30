Canceling YouTube TV After Dropping NESN? 6 Best Alternatives to Switch from YouTube TV

Today, YouTube TV announced that they would be dropping NESN on October 31st. The news comes a few months after they raised the price by 30% at the end of June.

If you are looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, that still carry NESN, you have two options: fuboTV, which is $5 cheaper at $59.99 a month, or AT&T TV NOW, which includes it in their $79.99 Max Plan.

If you’re looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of six alternatives for YouTube TV subscribers, including the recently launched T-Mobile TVision.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

1. fuboTV ($60)

fuboTV recently added Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo in August.

With the additions, they include 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels. They are the least expensive service that carries NESN, and also carry NBC Sports Boston.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll gain A&E, Hallmark, History, and Lifetime.

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $5 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

For those in New York, Houston, and Pittsburgh they are one of the only streaming services that offer MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (starting next year).

They offer a $5 upgrade to their Family Plan, which includes 250 Hour DVR and Third Simultaneous Stream.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 30 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 500 Hours, plus a third stream for $5. Max Streams The service includes 2 Simultaneous Streams, but you can add a Third Stream, along with a 250 Hour DVR for $5.

2. AT&T TV NOW ($80)

To get NESN, AT&T TV NOW is $15 more expensive YouTube TV. The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than YouTube TV, but not all of them.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain Hallmark, but you’ll lose AMC, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Travel Channel, and WE tv.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. But, in order to get your local RSN, you will need to splurge for their $80 Max Plan — which at that point, you mind as well choose another Live TV Streaming Service or switch back to cable.

Cloud DVR Includes 500 Hour DVR. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

3. Hulu + Live TV ($55)

While they also don’t carry NESN, you will save $10 a month compared to YouTube TV.

You’ll get 26 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels, including your local RSN like NBC Sports Boston. The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than YouTube TV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose AMC, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network, NBA TV, and NFL Network, as well as the option to add NFL RedZone.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

4. T-Mobile TVision Live ($50)

T-Mobile just launched their own live streaming services: TVision Vibe ($10) and TVision Live+ ($50).

If you subscribe to both ($60), you’ll get most of the channels you get on YouTube TV, including NBC Sports Boston and NFL Network, but you’ll also get the Hallmark Channel. In terms of sports, you will lose NBA TV and MLB Network.

While they don’t carry NESN, they do carry NFL RedZone as part of TVision Live Zone (+$10).

TVision only carries FOX, NBC, and ABC, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 100 Hour DVR Max Streams Includes up to 3 Streams

5. Philo ($20)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your YouTube TV plan. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, Hallmark, History, and Lifetime.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

6. Sling Orange + Blue ($45)

For $45 you’ll get 28 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

However, just like YouTube TV, they don’t carry NESN.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $5 each, or $10 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV (which YouTube TV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($10), which also includes NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 50 Hour DVR for $25. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for almost the same price ($70) as YouTube TV.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 10 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 50 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

Sign Up $30+ / month sling.com Get $10 OFF Your First Month & Showtime, STARZ, & EPIX For Free For 30 Days.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports