Canceling YouTube TV After Losing Roku Support? 6 Best YouTube TV Alternatives that Stream on Roku

After being unable to reach a deal, YouTube TV will no longer be available for download on Roku devices. While those who already have it can continue to use it, if you are considering switching over or accidentally delete, you won’t be able to install on Roku streaming players or Roku TV.

If you are looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, including ones that carry Bally Sports RSNs, we’ve broken down all your options that offer support for Roku. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of six alternatives for YouTube TV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

1. AT&T TV ($70+)

AT&T TV actually has more top cable channels than any other Live TV Streaming Service. They also happen to be the only one that carries Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet in many markets as part of their choice plan ($84.99)

For a limited time, you can get $75 Back on your first month of service.

The service has most of the same local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than YouTube TV, but not all of them.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime, but you’ll lose No Channels.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Cloud DVR Includes 20 Hour DVR, but can upgrade to Unlimited DVR for $9.99 a month. Max Streams Includes up to 20 Simultaneous Streams at-home, and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

2. Hulu + Live TV ($65)

For the same price as YouTube TV, you’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels, including your local RSN. The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than YouTube TV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose AMC and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

They just added channels from ViacomCBS and will be adding NFL Network and NFL RedZone in time for next season.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network, but you’ll lose MLB Network and NBA TV.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

3. fuboTV ($65)

Last year, fuboTV added Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo in August.

With the additions, they include 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels. But, they are also without Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, which were dropped in January.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll gain A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime.

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $5 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

For those in New York, Boston, Houston, Pittsburgh, or Chicago they are one of the only streaming services that offer MSG/MSG+, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and Marquee Sports Network.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 1000 Hours, plus a third stream for $5. Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but you can add up to 10 Streams for $5.

4. Philo ($20)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top Cable channels from your YouTube TV plan. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Sling Orange + Blue ($50)

For $50 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

However, just like YouTube TV, they no longer carry Fox Sports RSNs, which used to be on their Sling Blue plan.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $6 each, or $12 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV (which YouTube TV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($10), which also includes NHL Network.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 50 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for a bit more ($77) than YouTube TV.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

6. Vidgo ($55)

Vidgo isn’t as polished as YouTube TV, but is $10 cheaper and includes many of the same channels. For just $55 a month, you’ll get 23 channels Top Cable Channels, ABC & FOX in select markets, NFL Network, and many college sports networks.

You won’t gain any additional Top Channels on Vidgo, but you’ll lose A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. They also include NFL Network and NFL RedZone in that plan.

Cloud DVR No DVR. Coming Soon. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

The following comparison is done based on the channels that will be added to fuboTV (Disney/ESPN) and YouTube TV (Viacom) this summer.

