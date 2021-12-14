Canceling YouTube TV If They Drop ESPN, Disney Channel, & ABC? 4 Best Alternatives to Switch from YouTube TV

Yesterday, YouTube TV and Disney alerted users of a possible carriage dispute. If Disney and YouTube TV can’t reach a deal by Friday, December 17th, YouTube TV subscribers may be without more than 17 Disney-owned channels, as well as ABC-owned local affiliates.

If Disney walks away, YouTube TV said that they would drop the price of the service to $49.99 a month until the channels return.

But if you are looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, that still carry ABC locals, as well as Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic, here are your options.

If you’re looking for other alternatives to YouTube TV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of four alternatives for YouTube TV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

1. fuboTV ($64.99)

fuboTV carries many of the same channels as YouTube TV, including ACC Network, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and SEC Network.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll gain Disney channels. In total, they carry 27 of the Top 35 Cable Channels.

In terms of sports, they are one of the only alternatives that carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their service (some require their $8 Extra or $11 Sports Plus add-on). They also are the only service that offers a similar multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

For those in Boston, New York, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle they are one of the only streaming services that offer NESN, MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

The service includes a 250 Hour DVR with no expiration, so you can keep the content as long as you like. It comes with there simultaneous streams. You can upgrade to their Elite Bundle ($79.99) which includes 10 simultaneous streams and a 1,000 Hour DVR.

Full breakdown: fuboTV vs. YouTube TV ►

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, but can be upgraded to 1,000 DVR Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but can be upgraded to 10 streams

2. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)

Just like fubo, DIRECTV STREAM also carries Disney-owned channels. The service has most of the same local NBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates as YouTube TV, but not all of them.

One of the biggest benefits compared to YouTube TV, is that they also carry Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, NESN, Altitude, MASN, AT&T SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet, and all of the NBC Sports RSNs (except Philadelphia). In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get for their $84.99 Choice Plan.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime. They also don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Full breakdown: DIRECTV STREAM vs. YouTube TV ►

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to 20 Simultaneous Streams (at-home) and 3 Simultaneous Streams while traveling.

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Being owned by Disney, Hulu Live TV has all of Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, SEC Network, and ACC Network. Starting next week, they will also include The Disney Bundle in your subscription, meaning you get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu On-Demand for no extra charge.

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels, including your local NBC Sports RSN. The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates as YouTube TV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network. You will lose MLB Network and NBA TV, but they recently added NFL Network to their base plan and offer NFL RedZone as part of Sports Add-on ($10).

Full breakdown: Hulu Live TV vs. YouTube TV ►

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

4. Sling Orange + Blue ($35-$50+)

While Disney-owned channels like ESPN are available on Sling Orange, to create a bundle similar to YouTube TV, you will need both Sling Orange and Sling Blue ($50).

For $50 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime. While you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $6 Extra packs.

In order to get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV (which YouTube TV offers), you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($11), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

You will need Kids Extra ($6) to get Disney Junior and Disney XD.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 200 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $77.

Sling only carries NBC in select markets (New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego), so if you plan to tune in, make sure it’s available in your market.

Full breakdown: YouTube TV vs. Sling TV ►

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

