Canela Announces More Than 2,000 Hours of Original Content in 2023-24 Season; All Titles Will be Free

The free Spanish-language streaming platform Canela.TV has had a bit of a quiet start to 2023. The service added some new programming for kids from “Blippi” and “Cocomelon” in early April, but otherwise has made only small ripples in the streaming pond, no huge waves.

That is changing this week, however, with the announcement that the streamer’s parent company Canela Media is planning to add more than 2,000 hours of content to the platform in the 2023-24 TV season. The programming will include daily news offerings, original movies, telenovelas, and much more.

“Canela Studios has evolved since we first launched Canela Media and this year we are achieving a major milestone to have original productions across every single content vertical and audience segment, all with a fantastic in-house production and development team,” Canela Media CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala said.

The new content coming to Canela.TV over the course of the year includes:

“¡PONLE CANELA!”: A 30-minute daily entertainment news program that puts the spotlight on everything that matters to the Latino audience in the world of pop culture and international entertainment.

40 original movies in development exclusively for Canela.TV.

12 New Original productions including: “Secretos de las Indomables” literally translated as “The Untamed Ladies,” women who have taken charge of their careers and have done it their way. The cast of Indomables will be: Alicia Machado, Ninel Conde, Zuleyka Rivera, Patricia Manterola, Amara “La Negra” and Yuri. Together, they have a combined reach across their social media channels of over 1 billion views and followers.

“Secretos de Villanas” Season 2: A groundbreaking series that brought together for the first time ever six of the most iconic novela superstars of all time. The show became a pop culture phenomenon with audiences and the entertainment industry.

Canela Music will continue to give a voice to Latino artists who would not otherwise have the opportunity to shine and for brands it’s an opportunity to connect with Canela’s passionate audience and everything it has to offer from music collections and playlists, to original and tentpoles like:

“Rising Notes” - featuring the new generation of Latino artists.

- featuring the new generation of Latino artists. “Story Time” - animated stories from favorite musicians.

- animated stories from favorite musicians. “Room Service” - Intimate performances and candid conversations.

- Intimate performances and candid conversations. “El Top 10” - Canela Music’s own take on the countdown format of the latest and best Latino music.

- Canela Music’s own take on the countdown format of the latest and best Latino music. “South by Southwest Showcase” - where brands will be able to activate both on-site and on the platform.

Canela Kids, now available through a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel and stand-alone app will feature:

“SúperEllas,” a series of short, fun, and educational animated stories featuring Latina trailblazers told in a unique and colorful way.

a series of short, fun, and educational animated stories featuring Latina trailblazers told in a unique and colorful way. “Club Mundo Kids” - a Canela Kids Original co-production, full of discovery and wonder for the whole family. The Club Mundo Kids world is built specifically for an audience, who rarely sees themselves reflected on screen, despite being the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S.

Canela Deportes, home to sports-obsessed Latino fans, is challenging the status quo by ensuring a balanced representation of both female and male athletes and talent across every sport and original production. Some of Canela Deportes’ content offering include:



“100% Futbol” - a soccer show with everything fans want to know about the sport.

- a soccer show with everything fans want to know about the sport. “El Score” - American sports coverage

- American sports coverage Live Sports with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), Dominican Republic Baseball League, and Canela Boxing.

“Campeonas” - a sports show covering this year’s biggest event for women’s soccer from Australia and New Zealand.

As with all of Canela’s other programming, this content will be free to watch. Users will only need a valid email address and password to sign up and start streaming all of Canela.TV’s new, original programming will be added to the service throughout this year, and into 2024.