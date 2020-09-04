Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Semi-Finals Live Online Without Cable

It comes down to one final game to see who will advance to the Western Conference Finals. After taking a 3-1 series lead, the Vancouver Canucks have made their way back against the Vegas Golden Knights. You can watch Game 7 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game 7

When: Friday, September 4th at 9pm ET

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV: NBC Sports Network

Despite coming into the league just two seasons ago, the Vegas Golden Knights are one of the best teams in hockey with Mark Stone, William Karlsson, and Max Pacioretty. In net, they have both Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury, both of who played well in the last round.

The Vancouver Canucks were the surprise winners over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the opening round. But with an injury to their starting goaltender, they will be relying on young goalie Thatcher Demko. Up front they have Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, and on the blue-line they have young stud Quinn Hughes.

How to Stream Round 2: Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7 Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Canucks/Golden Knights series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In Vancouver, Vegas, and nationally the games will air on NBCSN, which is available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream the games on fuboTV, Sling TV Blue Plan, and YouTube TV.

You can catch post-game coverage on Sportsnet in Vancouver and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain in Vegas.

