CBS All Access Adds ‘Kids Mode’ and User Profiles to Streaming Service

With the launch of Paramount+ on the horizon, ViacomCBS is making sure that CBS All Access is primed and ready for the rebranding. The company announced today that the streaming service will now have a “Kids Mode” option as well as user profiles to make viewing that much more customizable.

The new family-friendly features include the ability to create up to six profiles per account and give parents the option to manage profiles using “Kids Mode,” allowing them to create profiles that limit content to older children or younger children based on content ratings. This is in addition to CBS All Access’ existing parental PIN controls’ option for mature content, which locks access to certain content based on content ratings.

CBS All Access will also house an additional 800 episodes of children’s programming as select past seasons of Nickelodeon Nick Jr. favorites such as Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine and many more are now available on the platform.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount+,” said Rob Gelick, executive vice president and general manager, Streaming Services and chief product officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.“

“We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service. With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”

News that CBS All Access will be rebranded to Paramount+ was announced in September. The rebrand is part of a broader effort to make the service a more direct competition for other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max.

One of the more alluring points of the new service is the fact that it’s getting additional content, when it relaunches in early 2021 expanding to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies from the company’s library. The service is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company hasn’t said if that will change with the relaunch.