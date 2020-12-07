CBS All Access Set to Launch on Xfinity X1, Rollout Begins This Week

Comcast’s Xfintity X1 will become the first pay-TV provider to offer ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access when the streaming service debuts on the platform this week, Xfinity announced.

X1 customers will now have access to CBS All Access’ offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from across ViacomCBS brands, as well as exclusive original series like Star Trek: Discovery, the upcoming limited event series The Stand, premiering December 17th as well as the recently debuted docuseries Texas 6.

The company rolled out CBS All Access on their Flex set-top boxes in May.

How to Sign-up for CBS All Access on Xfinity X1

Press the Xfinity button on your remote. Go to the Apps menu on the Flex or X1 Homescreen and select CBS All Access. (Users can also say “CBS All Access” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to open the app). When you access the app for the first time, you’ll need to select Sign In. You can sign in using one of the methods displayed: On my TV or On CBS.com. If you choose On my TV, you’ll be asked to enter your CBS All Access email and password; if you choose On CBS.com, you’ll be given a specific CBS website to visit and an activation code.

X1 customers will also have access to CBS All Access’ exclusive live streaming rights for major sports properties as well as ViacomCBS Digital’s other live services: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage. For Flex customers, CBS All Access enables them to stream their local CBS station live across the U.S., including the events CBS Sports broadcasts as part of the extensive sports programming available on the service.

Users will also find CBS All Access children’s programming, which includes more than 1,000 episodes, including new seasons of Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Danger Mouse, and popular series from Nickelodeon. X1 and Flex customers will continue to enjoy all of the great programming included with CBS All Access and more when the service is rebranded as Paramount+ early next year.

In November, ViacomCBS announced CBS All Access and Showtime are now at a combined 17.9 million subscribers (up 72 percent year-over-year). The paid streaming subscriptions rose from from 16.2 million last quarter.