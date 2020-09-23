CBS Looks to Netflix to Grow Audience For CBS Shows “Evil” and “The Unicorn”

When it comes to getting new eyeballs on a show, Netflix is the place to be and the streamer continues adding to its roster. According to Deadline, the streaming giant has signed a non-exclusive, one-year licensing agreement with CBS TV Studios to bring the first season of CBS shows, “Evil” and “The Unicorn” to the platform.

Because the deal is non-exclusive, the shows will remain on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+), which will also air season two episodes once they air. The deal was struck in anticipation of the shows’ second season debuts which will come sometime in the fall.

For CBS, the deal is an opportunity to lure in more audiences for their shows. The streaming giant has been known to boost viewership of network shows that come on their platform. “Breaking Bad,” “Shameless,” “Riverdale” and “Good Girls” have all gained significant clout following their Netflix bows.

The streaming service has also been known to rescue shows that have been canceled elsewhere. Recently, Netflix took on YouTube TV’s “Cobra Kai,” making it a Netflix original series, beginning with season three.

In addition to securing exclusive rights to season three of the show, Netflix also garnered access on a non-exclusive basis to the first two seasons of the show, so fans can binge from the beginning.

Netflix also popularly took on Lifetime’s “You” which has since become a hit staple for the streamer. The first season debuted on the network then got picked up by Netflix after Lifetime canceled it. The second season launched as a Netflix original with 10 episodes. A third season is slated for 2021.