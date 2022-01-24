CBS Reveals Rebranded Streaming News Service

Formerly known as CBSN, CBS News Streaming has announced that it is revamping its platform to better integrate CBS News programming, as well as popular anchors and journalists. Along with CBS News’s original reporting, there will be new primetime programs at a new studio in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

Also, a new CBS News Miami Streaming channel is launching today along with “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours,” “CBS Mornings,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “CBS Saturday Morning,” “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” and the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.”

CBS anchors Vladimir Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Tanya Rivero, Lana Zak, and Elaine Quijano will be joined by Michelle Miller, Jeff Glor, and Dana Jacobson from CBS Saturday Mornings; Tony Dokoupil, co-host of CBS Mornings; Jericka Duncan, CBS News national correspondent and anchor of CBS Weekend News; as well as correspondents from across the Network.

A new lineup of daytime programming will premiere with “Here Comes The Sun with Tracy Smith,” “Lee Cowan from CBS Sunday Morning,” “The Uplift” anchored by Tony Dokoupil, and “On The Road.”

Starting at 6:00 PM ET, the evening lineup with “Red and Blue,” the nightly political program will have its team of CBS News’ Washington anchors and correspondents such as the newest member Robert Costa, Ben Tracy, Christina Ruffini, David Martin, Catherine Herridge, Scott MacFarlane, Errol Barnett, Ed O’Keefe, Jan Crawford, Major Garrett, Margaret Brennan, Nancy Cordes, Nicole Killion, Weijia Jiang, and Jeff Pegues.

At 7:00 PM ET, the CBS News Streaming Network will live stream a prime-time news hour, recapping the top stories of the day, leveraging its New York headquarters, plus Washington and Los Angeles bureaus. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, popular content like “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours,” and original programs such as “Person-To-Person With Norah O’Donnell,” “Eye On America,” and a new documentary slate with the first one anchored by Gayle King. Later on, at 10:00 PM ET, the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will air.

Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations were the first to announce the rebranding.

“We’re unlocking the power of CBS News – streaming the best of our reporting and storytelling on television to viewers everywhere,” said Khemlani. “From up-to-the-minute reporting from our new live news desk, signature interviews by Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, adventures on CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes, true crime on 48 Hours – and reporting out of Washington to Kyiv to Beijing – we’re delivering a 24/7 experience with quality journalism from the best news brands in the business.”

“CBS News and Stations’ local streaming channels are growing at a rapid pace and will continue this year through the significant expansion of coverage in all of our markets, giving us an additional 15,000 hours of live local news per year by the end of 2022,” said McMahon. “Our commitment reflects the relevance and importance of local news to audiences across the country. We are excited to launch CBS News Miami today and look forward to completing the rollout of our local streaming channels later this year when we debut CBS News Detroit. Unifying our brands and newsgathering resources positions us to deliver the best local-to-national-to global streaming news experience to our consumers however they want to watch.”

Launched in November 2014 as CBSN, CBS News Streaming Network is available live for free in 91 countries and on 30 digital platforms and apps, as well as on CBSNews.com and Paramount+. You can stream on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox. CBS News is also on Pluto TV on channel 115 and natively on LG and Vizio smart TVs.

The 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations delivers 13 local streams and live national streams to more than 1 billion streams for the second year in a row in 2021. From 2020, CBS Stations local streams increased 37%, breaking a record for the highest local streams in history.

Other streaming news services include NBC and ABC. For instance, NBC News Now is a free live service with eight hours of weekday programming. Also, NBCUniversal’s Peacock hosts NBC News programming such as “Dateline NBC,” “Nightly News with Lester Holt,” NBCSN Coverage, and NBC Primetime.

The ABC News App, is a multi-live stream experience with 24/7 coverage of breaking News and live events. ABC News also has specials on Hulu.