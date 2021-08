CBS Sports Announces Plans to Cover the CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

On Thursday, ViacomCBS and CBS Sports revealed their coverage plans for the final round of CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers.

CBS Sports will provide coverage of 21 matches during the September and October windows, including all U.S. road matches and all Mexico home and away matches. You’ll be able to watch every game on Paramount+ with select matches airing on CBS Sports Network. The matches get underway on Thursday, September 2, with Mexico vs. Jamaica.

Here’s the full schedule of CONCACAF men’s world cup qualifying matches, including when and where to watch them.

CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifying Matches