CBS Sports Finally Reveals Its Serie A Plans for Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

After announcing they’d secured the rights to Serie A months ago, CBS Sports is finally revealing what their plans are.

CBS Sports today announced its Italian Serie A broadcasting schedule on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The network kicks off its Serie A coverage on Saturday, Aug. 21, and CBS Sports’ coverage of the Coppa Italia tournament begins on Friday, Aug. 13, with all matches available on Paramount+. CBS Sports will also air a full Serie A studio show from New York beginning on Sunday, Sept. 12, broadcasting on CBS Sports Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ will deliver more than 400 club matches live each season through 2024, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia tourney matches (including all contests from the fourth knockout round on,) and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year, that pits the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia against each other. Select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms, including CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports will also provide coverage of the Coppa Italia, the largest soccer tournament in Italy, with matches streaming live on Paramount+ throughout August. CBS Sports Network will re-air select Coppa Italia matches throughout the month and feature dedicated 30-minute highlight shows.

2021 marks the first season that ViacomCBS serves as the exclusive U.S. rightsholder for Serie A. The company secured the rights by beating out ESPN this March as part of its intense focus on soccer. ViacomCBS and Paramount+ now own the American broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol, and the Scottish Professional Football League.

The full Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules, including where you can watch each match, is below:

Serie A Schedule Through August

Saturday, August 21:

Hellas Verona vs. Sassuolo 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Inter Milan vs. Genoa 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Empoli vs. Lazio 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Torino vs. Atalanta 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Sunday, August 22:

Udinese vs. Juventus 12:30 PM, ET; CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

Bologna vs. Salernitana 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Napoli vs. Venezia 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Roma vs. Fiorentina 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Monday, August 23:

Cagliari vs. Spezia 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Sampdoria vs. AC Milan 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Friday, August 27:

Udinese vs. Venezia 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Saturday, August 28:

Atalanta vs. Bologna 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Lazio vs. Spezia 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

Fiorentina vs. Torino 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Juventus vs. Empoli 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Sunday, August 29:

Genoa vs. Napoli 12:30 PM, ET; CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

Sassuolo vs. Sampdoria 12:30 PM, ET; Paramount+

AC Milan vs. Cagliari 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Salernitana vs. Roma 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Coppa Italia Schedule Through August

Friday, August 13:

Pordenone vs. Spezia 11:45 AM, ET; Paramount+

Genoa vs. Perugia 12:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Udinese vs. Ascoli 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Fiorentina vs. Cosenza 3:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Saturday, August 14:

Benevento vs. S.P.A.L. 11:45 AM, ET; Paramount+

Cittadella vs. Monza 12:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Hellas Verona vs. Catanzaro 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Cagliari vs. Pisa 3:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Sunday, August 15:

Empoli vs. LR Vicenza 11:45 AM, ET; Paramount+

Parma vs. Lecce 12:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Venezia vs. Frosinone 2:45 PM, ET; Paramount+

Torino vs. Cremonese 3:00 PM, ET; Paramount+

Monday, August 16: