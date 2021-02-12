CBS Sports HQ Sets Viewership Record on Super Bowl Sunday

Today, ViacomCBS announced its 24/7 streaming sports network, CBS Sports HQ, set a viewership record of 3.5 million unique viewers on Sunday, February 7, thanks to Super Bowl LV. Its prior record was 1.2 million viewers on February 3, 2019, which was the date of Super Bowl LIII.

CBS Sports HQ attributed the large number to its coverage surrounding the Super Bowl, featuring around-the-clock news, interviews, and picks-focused coverage on Sunday, as well as the big game itself. The record highs could also be attributed to CBS Sports’ app removing almost the entire delay compared to cable. We found that the app was only 2 seconds behind cable, versus up to 39 seconds other services found themselves lagging behind the cable stream —literally and figuratively.

Super Bowl LV could go down in history as a turning point for streaming. CBS announced earlier that Super Bowl LV set a new streaming record with an average of 5.7 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast — up 65% year-over-year. This game was also the first to allow streaming of the Super Bowl without authentication on streaming players like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV. Prior to Super Bowl LV, you needed TV Everywhere credentials to stream the game from connected devices.

We’ve also seen streaming numbers increase each Super Bowl, dating back to 2012’s tilt between the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Now the ball is in NBC’s court (field?) to ensure Super Bowl streams continue to grow. NBC will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

CBS Sports HQ is available for free through the CBS Sports app on smart devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, smart TVs, iOS, Android, and through streaming providers like Pluto TV.