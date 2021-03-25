Serie A Details Announced for CBS Sports & Paramount+

It’s official: CBS Sports and Paramount+ are the exclusive homes for Serie A soccer.

Today, ViacomCBS announced the details of a “multi-platform agreement for exclusive U.S. rights to the Serie A Championship, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.” Paramount+ will deliver more than 400 club matches live each season through 2024, while select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network. No word on how many, if any, games will be shown on CBS.

“We express great satisfaction for the assignment of the audiovisual rights to Serie A and the Coppa Italia, for the three-year period 21/24, to a major network like CBS Sports,” said Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo. “In a strategic area like the United States of America this agreement confirms the growth of the international image of the Serie A brand through an important partner like CBS Sports.”

ViacomCBS has been fervent in their pursuit to expand their soccer coverage. During the launch of Paramount+, the company focused heavily on its expanded soccer coverage. ViacomCBS already owns the broadcast rights to UEFA Champions League, EuropaLeague, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol. Now, they can add Serie A to the list.

“We are building critical mass in soccer, and the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount+,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, CBS Sports Digital executive vice president and general manager. “Showcasing this historic league and some of the world’s biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”

Serie A coverage on CBS Sports will begin in August for the start of the 2021-2022 season. The current season airs on ESPN’s platforms, where Internazionale, AC Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus occupy the top 4 spots, putting them in line for Champion’s League berths.