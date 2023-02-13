Check Out All of the Super Bowl Commercials for Streaming Services, Movies, and Shows

Every year, the Super Bowl is without fail the most-viewed event in the United States, and with all of those eyeballs comes an incredible opportunity for advertisers to make their pitch to consumers. This year, the back-and-forth nature of the game and Rihanna’s return to the stage helped make a big night for FOX and the NFL.

However, while the game did not stream on a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform this year, it still might have been a big evening for streaming services anyway. Five different streaming services were featured heavily in commercials that aired during the Big Game, even if the ads weren’t specifically about them.

So, in case you missed the Super Bowl (and the commercials that came along with it), we are going to run through last night’s ads that promoted — or were at least related — to shows and movies on streaming services… and there were a lot of them.

What Streaming Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVII?

Tubi Leads The Pack with Three Super Bowl Ads:

Tubi led the offensive in regard to streaming services promoting their platforms during the Super Bowl. This shouldn’t be a surprise considering that the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streamer is owned by FOX, which was also broadcasting the game.

Tubi had three ads during Sunday’s game, and the first two set up the concept of going “down the rabbit hole.” With Tubi’s over 40,000 movies and television shows, there is a lot to be found on the streamer, and this was its way of introducing the idea of getting engrossed by the Tubi library to the biggest audience imaginable.

Down the Rabbit Hole: Part I

Down the Rabbit Hole: Part II

The streamer’s third commercial of the night had everyone reaching for their remotes, but that was the goal. The streaming service pulled the ultimate fake out in a 15-second spot, where the commercial opens with the Super Bowl broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. After briefly discussing the on-field action, the ad fools the viewer into thinking they have sat on the remote and changed the channel from the game to Tubi, giving everyone an opportunity to get used to the streamer’s interface and briefly introduce them to what it has to offer.

Peacock Lets ‘Poker Face’ Call BS on Other Super Bowl Ads:

Peacock also made an appearance with a commercial that centered on its latest hit “Poker Face.” The commercial took the opportunity to explain the premise of the show; Charlie Cale (played by Natasha Lyonne) is a human lie detector, she has an uncanny knack can always tell when someone is lying.

The ad leans into the series’ dry humor by showing Charlie in a bar watching the Big Game when a fellow patron asks her to determine whether or not the actors in other Super Bowl commercials are lying.

Watch the ‘Pocker Face’ Super Bowl Commercial:

Peacock is doubling down on “Poker Face,” as it tries to focus on more adult content moving forward. The first five episodes of Season 1 of “Poker Face” are available on Peacock now with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

Paramount+ Celebrates Sylvester Stallone and Other Stars from the Streamer

Paramount+ used its commercial to bring together some of its most unlikely stars. In the ad, Sylvester Stallone is climbing Paramount Mountain — which oddly bears a striking resemblance to the “Cliffhanger” star. to add to the weirdness, the mountain has to sneeze, putting Sly in peril.

There to watch and cheer him on from the base camp are Dora The Explorer, “Star Trek’s” Captain Pike, Thomas Lennon as Lieutenant Jim Dangle from “Reno 911,” Beavis and Butthead, and Stalone’s daughters — who will star alongside their dad in a new Paramount+ reality show.

Check out the Goofy ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ Commercial:

The commercial is intended to show the breadth and depth of Paramount+ which boasts iconic content that appeals to all types and ages of viewers. Not only does “Cliffhanger” stream on the service, so does Stallone’s hit series “Tulsa King.”

General Motors Teams Up with Netflix and Will Ferrell for Epic Cross-Promotion

In an unusual ad that pulls together three seemingly disparate entities, Will Ferrell, Netflix, and General Motors united to promote electric vehicles and a series of Netflix hits. While seemingly promoting GM’s new EVs, the ad also takes the time to highlight some of Netflix’s biggest shows, including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game,” with Farrell awkwardly, and sometimes dangerously, adding himself to the mix.

See All of the Shows That Ferrel Finds Himself In:

The ad highlights the fact that Netflix plans to increase the presence of electric vehicles in its series and films. Whether or not the streaming giant plans to increase the presence of Will Ferrell in its series and films has not yet been announced.

Amazon Puts Spotlight on ‘Air,’ Set to Premiere Exclusively In Theaters

Amazon used the Super Bowl to promote its recently acquired film “Air.” Directed by Ben Affleck, who costars alongside Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker, the movie will receive Amazon Studio's first theatrical release in years before later premiering on Prime Video.

The film is a historical drama that tells the story behind the birth of the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. It chronicles the journey that Nike executives took to hitch their company’s future to the rising star of Michael Jordan before he was even drafted in the NBA.

Watch the Super Bowl Commercial for ‘Air’:

The film will be released in theaters on April 5, meaning that it could land on Prime Video as soon as late May. But, if the film finds success in cinemas or on Prime Video’s rental and purchase hub, it could take longer for the movie to drop on the streaming service.

Disney Celebrate 100 Years, Showcases its Expansive Library of Movies and Shows

Disney took the opportunity of the Super Bowl to not only celebrate its 100 years of entertaining the world, but also to remind millions upon millions of viewers of its unrivaled catalog of movies, series, and iconic characters. Disney released a commercial highlighting its 100 years, and showed clips from many of its most beloved films and series, from Marvel films to “Encanto” to Star Wars to “Snow White” to “Mary Poppins.”

Celebrate 100 Years of Disney in the Company’s Epic Super Bowl Ad:

While this was not technically a Disney+ ad, the commercial the most of the celebration to give viewers a reason to head over to the service and get reacquainted with some of their favorite stories and characters.

’Breaking Bad’ Returns, But Only for a Super Bowl Ad

Fans of “Breaking Bad” got a rare reunion moment as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul) came together to promote PopCorner chips. The commercial put a comedic spin on an iconic scene from the show’s first episode, and while not a Netflix ad, “Breaking Bad” and its hit spinoff series “Better Call Saul” both stream on the platform.

Watch the ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion Ad for PopCorners: