Chicago Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network Signs Deal to Stream Games on fuboTV

The Marquee Sports Network — the regional sports network operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs — announced today that they signed a deal with fuboTV. This means that fans from Chicago can watch the game on TV, mobile devices and computers without needing a cable subscription.

The channel will go live on fuboTV base package, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the coming weeks. The channel was dropped by Hulu + Live TV in October, and was only available on AT&T TV.

With the addition of Marquee, all customers that receive the channel in Chicago and surrounding areas will see a $6 a month Regional Sports Fee added to their bill, meaning fuboTV will cost $70.99 for customers in that market. That fee will go in effect the first billing cycle after the launch of the channel.

The deal does not include Bally Sports other Regional Sports Networks, which are still only available as part of AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99).

“We are thrilled to have fuboTV offering Marquee Sports Network to Cubs fans. fuboTV has prioritized live sports and we look forward to them carrying Cubs baseball all season long,” Mike McCarthy, Marquee’s general manager, said in a statement.

“As we kick off the hotly anticipated 2021 baseball season, fuboTV is thrilled to bring consumers Marquee Sports Network’s extensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs,” said fuboTV’s SVP, Content Strategy and Acquisition, Ben Grad. “The addition of Marquee Sports Network to our leading sports, news and entertainment portfolio makes fuboTV a great streaming choice for Cubs fans, as well as other Chicagoans looking to cut the cord.”

fuboTV has some of the harder to get RSNs like MSG, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which also carry a Regional Sports Fee.

“We’re excited to add Marquee Sports Network and their coverage of the Chicago Cubs to fuboTV,” said fuboTV’s Co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future.”

Markets That Will Receive Marquee Sports Network on fuboTV