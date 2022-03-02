Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Acquires More Than 350 Titles Slated for 2022 from 1091 Pictures

Today it was announced that 1091 Pictures, the film studio founded by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment, was acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the parent company of streamer Crackle.

This means that Crackle Plus’ variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix will have access to 1091 Pictures’ diverse library of approximately 4,000 movies and TV series. The agreement is expected to close in early to mid-March 2022.

By doubling the size of Chicken Soup’s content library, 1091 Pictures provides popular titles such as “The Ghost of Peter Sellers,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” “A Kid from Coney Island,” “The Last Blockbuster,” “Pharma Bro,” “The Dawn Wall,” “Close Encounters of The Fifth Kind,” “The Phenomenon,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Christine,” “The Overnight,” and lots more.

The studio is also best known for the Oscar-nominated films “Life, Animated” and “Cartel Land.”

“The 1091 Pictures team transformed their large content library into a scalable, modern distribution platform with a compelling slate of channels that are a pragmatic addition to our existing assets,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media Ventures, the CSSE company that supplies content to the Crackle Plus group of streaming services. “The 1091 Pictures’ pipeline of over 350 titles per year will provide a steady supply of new content to the company for years to come.”

More than 350 titles are slated for 2022 across Crackle Plus’ portfolio. Crackle Plus, owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, offers a wide selection of free, on-demand original content on Crackle, Popcornflix, and Truli. Across all its networks, there are over 80,000 hours of content available.

The variety found in 1091 Pictures’ library was a major selling point for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“The genre content with loyal fan bases from 1091 Pictures includes music, over a dozen different sports, paranormal, and much more, enabling us to continue to grow both our streaming services and our FAST channels,” said Elana Sofko, chief strategy officer for CSSE. “We will also continue growing the business that the 1091 Pictures team started and augment it with additional opportunities from the combined catalog.”