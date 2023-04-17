Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Adding Free Cooking, Game Show, LGBTQ+ Channels to Redbox App

Redbox isn’t just a big, red disc rental kiosk at your local grocery store any longer. The Redbox app still offers users the ability to rent or purchase movies, but it also offers a wide variety of entertainment through both on-demand video and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

That variety is getting a little wider in the coming weeks, as Redbox’s parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has announced that the service will bring on a total of eight new FAST channels from different providers. Chicken Soup says its channel count will rise above 180 soon, and that users should expect more channel additions in the coming months.

“Our FAST streaming platform gives cost-conscious consumers access to thousands of hours of free content available on over 160 touchpoints,” CSSE chief digital officer Adam Mosan said. “These additional channels will offer entertaining programming that our viewers will enjoy for hours, and we are working on adding even more in the coming year.”

The new channels coming to the Redbox app soon include:

The Jamie Oliver Channel: Over 300 hours of renowned chef Jamie Oliver’s programming that includes chop n’chat, travel, and seasonal specials.

Supermarket Sweep: Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

Sleuth: Over 1,800 hours of the best of UK crime and detective series – classic and contemporary that include “Lovejoy,” “The Bill,” and “The Sweeney.”

Quip: The Best of British comedy, from laugh-out-loud sitcoms to sketch show series. Titles include “The IT Crowd,” “Trollied,” and “People Just Do Nothing.”

Places & Spaces: Over 1,500 hours of the best architecture, interiors, and home-related programming including “Grand Designs,” “Escape to the Country,” and “How Clean is Your House?”

Cook Chop Chat: Combining food, cooking, lifestyle, and travel, the channel features over 500 hours of the world’s favorite celebrity chefs and cooks, including The Hairy Bikers, Donal Skehan, and Lorraine Pascale.

Revry: Revry is the only LGBTQ-first media network dedicated to the authentic representation of the queer community. Revry’s free ad-supported TV service and on-demand LGBTQ+ movies, series, news, and music, inspire the exploration of original and classic queer programming for audiences worldwide.

Love Stories TV: Love Stories TV delivers heartwarming content, superstar experts and incredible real weddings that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking wedding inspiration and uplifting content, Love Stories TV is the place to be.

These are just the latest channel additions to Redbox, who seemingly adds a new streaming network every week nowadays. In late March, it brought on channels from The Weather Channel, TheGrio and more. The week before that, the service also brought on more home shopping options for its viewers via the QVC and HSN channels.

Users can also find original programming on Redbox. To celebrate Black History Month in February, Redbox released “HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard,” “The HBCU Honors Award Show,” and “Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La,” three original streaming titles that offered a uniquely Black perspective.