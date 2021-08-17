Updated Popcornflix App Rolled Out By Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has launched a new and improved Popcornflix app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web. The updated Popcornflix app offers a fresh, updated look, as well as new programming, including action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive, and sports.

The new update gives users a more streamlined experience within the app. Content is easier to locate, so users can spend less time trying to find exactly what they would like to watch. Other improvements include server-side ad insertion and improved playback performance. The update should make streaming more convenient for Popcornflix users.

“The improved Popcornflix app enhances the user experience and put us on the cutting edge from a technology standpoint,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new tech helps us create an even better user experience beyond aesthetics and interface by increasing access to viewer data and behaviors which will help us deliver more personalized ads more effectively.”

Popcornflix offers a variety of free ad-supported content, including classic movies and TV shows, as well as exclusives and originals. No subscription is required to stream programming on Popcornflix. Signing up for an account is simple, but it isn’t necessary to access all of the available shows and movies. If you do sign up, you can personalize your viewing experience and rate the content you watch.

While the AVOD streaming service doesn’t feature the newest movies or shows, it still has a fantastic — and deep — library of free content available including: