 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Updated Popcornflix App Rolled Out By Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Aubrey Meister

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has launched a new and improved Popcornflix app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web. The updated Popcornflix app offers a fresh, updated look, as well as new programming, including action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive, and sports.

The new update gives users a more streamlined experience within the app. Content is easier to locate, so users can spend less time trying to find exactly what they would like to watch. Other improvements include server-side ad insertion and improved playback performance. The update should make streaming more convenient for Popcornflix users.

“The improved Popcornflix app enhances the user experience and put us on the cutting edge from a technology standpoint,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new tech helps us create an even better user experience beyond aesthetics and interface by increasing access to viewer data and behaviors which will help us deliver more personalized ads more effectively.”

Popcornflix offers a variety of free ad-supported content, including classic movies and TV shows, as well as exclusives and originals. No subscription is required to stream programming on Popcornflix. Signing up for an account is simple, but it isn’t necessary to access all of the available shows and movies. If you do sign up, you can personalize your viewing experience and rate the content you watch.

While the AVOD streaming service doesn’t feature the newest movies or shows, it still has a fantastic — and deep — library of free content available including:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.